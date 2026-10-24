‘India cannot Silence Kashmir Because it Fears Pakistan,’ says ex-CM Farooq Abdullah

SRI NAGAR – Former Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah made startling claims of Indian government’s fear of Pakistan, saying Modi cannot harm Kashmir because it fears Pakistan, as Islamabad continues all-out efforts to keep the Kashmiri struggle alive on the international stage.

Speaking at public gathering in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the seasoned Kashmiri leader launched scathing attack on New Delhi’s policies, questioning Modi led government’s commitment to justice and highlighted Pakistan’s role in defending the rights of Kashmiris.

Abdullah claimed that Pakistan’s continued support for Kashmir remained a major factor in preventing India from taking harsher measures against the disputed territory, arguing that Islamabad has repeatedly stood by Kashmiris whenever their rights and interests have come under threat.

“Do you people really expect the government in Delhi to provide you with justice?” Abdullah questioned, expressing deep scepticism about New Delhi’s intentions towards the Kashmiri population.

Ex-CM claimed that India’s fear of Pakistan was preventing it from inflicting further harm on Kashmir, highlighting what he described as Islamabad’s protective role in the longstanding dispute. His comments carried importance given his decades-long political career in Indian-occupied Kashmir and his firsthand experience dealing with successive governments in New Delhi.

Abdullah acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts, saying Islamabad ensures that voices of Kashmiris reach the global community. Pakistan’s consistent advocacy prevented Kashmir issue from fading from international attention, providing Kashmiris with an important diplomatic platform to highlight their grievances.

He further criticised India’s approach towards Kashmir, questioning the sincerity of New Delhi’s policies and suggesting that the Indian government had failed to address the legitimate political aspirations and concerns of the Kashmiri people.

Calling for unity among Kashmiris, Abdullah warned that their future depended on their willingness to stand together and courageously defend their rights. He cautioned that failing to resist policies they considered unjust could have serious consequences for their political identity and future.

His statements raise fresh attention to Pakistan’s longstanding diplomatic position on Kashmir, particularly its efforts to raise the dispute at the United Nations and other international platforms.

For Pakistan, Abdullah’s statements is acknowledgment from senior Kashmiri politician of Islamabad’s continued involvement in the dispute and its role in keeping international attention focused on Kashmir.

His criticism of New Delhi shows political dissatisfaction that persists within occuppied territory, where questions surrounding democratic rights, political representation and the region’s future remain deeply contested.