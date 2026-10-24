Kabul-Islamabad Air Route gets Daily Flights from November 1

KABUL – Travelling between Pakistan and Afghanistan is becoming easier as Afghan airline Kam Air announced major expansion of its Kabul-Islamabad operations, increasing flight frequency to 7 days a week from November 1, 2026.

The move comes amid growing demand for air travel between the two neighbouring countries, offering passengers more flexibility, improved connectivity and additional options for onward journeys to Saudi Arabia and other Gulf destinations.

Kam Air confirmed the development through its official X account on October 23, announcing that daily flights between Kabul and Islamabad would begin on November 1. The announcement marks a significant increase in the airline’s existing operations rather than the introduction of an entirely new route.

Kam Air is operating four flights per week between Kabul and Islamabad, although the frequency varied depending on schedules. Under the revised arrangement, the airline plans to operate seven weekly flights in each direction, ensuring daily connectivity between the two capitals. The expansion is expected to benefit business travellers, families, overseas workers and passengers who frequently travel between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The direct flight between Kabul and Islamabad typically takes around one hour to one hour and ten minutes, covering an aerial distance of approximately 350 to 352 kilometres.

Passengers are advised to check the airline’s updated timetable, as departure times and flight availability may change.

The expansion also comes weeks after Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Kam Air entered into an interline cooperation agreement in September 2026, aimed at improving international travel connections. Under the arrangement, passengers travelling from Kabul can access connecting services through Islamabad to Dammam, Saudi Arabia, with plans to extend connectivity to other Gulf destinations.

The agreement allows eligible travellers to book connecting journeys under a single ticket arrangement, while through-checked baggage can reduce the need to collect and recheck luggage during transit.

Depending on immigration requirements and individual travel arrangements, passengers may also be able to transit through Islamabad without completing entry immigration procedures. The cooperation could strengthen Islamabad’s position as an important transit point for Afghan passengers travelling to the Middle East.

The increase to daily operations could reduce waiting times between available flights and provide greater flexibility for passengers coordinating business meetings, family visits and international connections.