Pakistan Embassy in Riyadh launches Online Passport Appointments

RIYADH – Pakistani expatriates living in Saudi Arabia can now avoid long queues and long waiting hours as Pakistan Embassy in Riyadh has introduced online appointment system for passport renewal and new passport applications.

The new facility is expected to bring relief to hundreds of overseas Pakistanis who previously had to spend considerable time waiting for passport-related services at the embassy.

Under newly launched system, Pakistani citizens can book appointments directly through the embassy’s official website by selecting available time slots. Applicants can then visit the embassy at their scheduled time to complete the required formalities for obtaining or renewing their passports.

Assistant Director Passport Sajid Mahmood said the initiative has been introduced to make passport services faster, easier and more convenient for Pakistani nationals residing in Saudi Arabia. He explained that the online booking facility would help applicants avoid unnecessary waiting and allow embassy staff to manage passport applications more efficiently.

With hundreds of appointments expected to be accommodated across different time slots, the system aims to reduce overcrowding and improve the overall experience for visitors.

Alongside the announcement, Pakistan Embassy in Riyadh issued an important advisory urging Pakistani expatriates to stay away from unauthorized agents and middlemen. Officials advised citizens to book appointments exclusively through the embassy’s official website to avoid potential scams and fraudulent activities.

The embassy said applicants should rely on official channels rather than individuals claiming to arrange passport appointments on their behalf. The development marks another step toward improving consular services for Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia, with the online appointment system expected to save time, simplify passport procedures and make embassy visits more organized.

For Pakistani expatriates planning to renew their passports or apply for new ones, the message is clear: book your appointment online, arrive at your scheduled time and avoid unauthorized agents.