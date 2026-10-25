Pakistan’s Saima Shahzad wins gold at Asian Masters, World Masters Grand Prix

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani weightlifter Saima Shahzad won the gold medal in the 61-kilogram category at the second Asian Masters and World Masters Grand Prix 2026, held in Islamabad.

The six-day event ran from October 20 to 25 at the Liaquat Gymnasium in the Pakistan Sports Complex. It was organised by the Pakistan Masters Weightlifting Association in collaboration with the Pakistan Sports Board. Organisers had expected around 250 athletes from 21 countries to take part.

Saima Shahzad has also previously won a bronze medal for Pakistan in the 55-kilogram category of the weightlifting competitions at the 13th South Asian Games (SAG) in 2019.