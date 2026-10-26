Gold Price Today in Pakistan: Latest Per Tola, 10 Gram Rates – 26 October 2026

KARACHI – Pakistan gold bullion market witnessed negative trends in previous session as price of 24-karat gold opened at Rs422,036 per tola on October 26.

Bullion prices recorded a sharp decline during October, falling Rs20,000 per tola from their monthly peak, including a Rs17,000 drop in just five consecutive trading sessions. The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold declined by Rs2,144 to settle at Rs361,827, extending a losing streak that has significantly reduced the value of gold within a matter of days.

Gold Quantity October 10 October 25 Price Cut 1 tola Rs442,036 Rs422,036 Rs20,000 2 tolas Rs884,072 Rs844,072 Rs40,000 5 tolas Rs2,210,180 Rs2,110,180 Rs100,000 10 tolas Rs4,420,360 Rs4,220,360 Rs200,000

Latest Gold Rates in Pakistan

Gold Weight 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per tola Rs383,166.67 Rs365,750 Rs313,500 Per gram Rs32,850.58 Rs31,357.38 Rs26,877.75 Per 10 grams Rs328,505.83 Rs313,573.75 Rs268,777.50 Per ounce Rs931,095 Rs888,772.50 Rs761,805

Gold Price in Pakistan — October 2026

Date Gold Price Per Tola Daily Change October 1 Rs438,636 −Rs3,000 October 2 Rs440,636 +Rs2,000 October 3 Rs436,336 −Rs4,300 October 5 Rs437,536 +Rs1,200 October 6 Rs437,536 — October 7 Rs434,436 −Rs3,100 October 8 Rs435,036 +Rs600 October 9 Rs440,936 +Rs5,900 October 10 Rs442,036 +Rs1,100 October 12 Rs439,936 −Rs2,100 October 13 Rs440,836 +Rs900 October 14 Rs437,836 −Rs3,000 October 15 Rs437,836 — October 16 Rs440,636 +Rs2,800 October 17 Rs439,036 −Rs1,600 October 19 Rs439,036 — October 20 Rs435,436 −Rs3,600 October 21 Rs434,536 −Rs900 October 22 Rs431,536 −Rs3,000 October 23 Rs424,536 −Rs7,000 October 24 Rs422,036 −Rs2,500

International Gold Prices

The downward movement in Pakistan has coincided with falling international gold prices, adding to pressure on the domestic bullion market. The international gold rate declined by $25 per ounce to $3,995, slipping below the closely watched $4,000 threshold.