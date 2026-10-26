Historic as Lula da Silva wins fourth presidential term in Brazil

Brazilian left-wing leader Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has won a fourth presidential term after securing victory in the second round of the country’s presidential election.

According to the election results, Lula received 51.75 percent of the votes, while right-wing candidate Bolsonaro secured 48.25 percent.

Sunday’s voting was extended by two hours following a Supreme Court order issued in response to travel and transportation difficulties. Polling continued until 7pm under the decision.

Following the first-round setback, left-wing supporters intensified their campaign, organising large public gatherings under the slogan “Never Again Bolsonaro” and adopting a renewed approach to online campaigning.

Voter turnout also improved in the runoff, with the abstention rate dropping from 21% in the first round to 19%.

Lula previously served as Brazil’s president for two consecutive terms from 2003 to 2011 before returning to power for a third term in 2023.

With his latest electoral victory, Lula has become the first leader in Brazil’s history to be elected president four times.