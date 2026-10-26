LPG prices in Pakistan today October 26 amid escalating regional tensions

LAHORE – Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices remain elevated in Pakistani as per kilogram rates hover between Rs600 and Rs650 in some cities amid strike by retailers and ongoing regional tensions.

In Quetta, the LPG price stands at Rs520 per kilogram. LPG is being sold for Rs570 per kilogram in Peshawar, Rs600 in Attock, Rawalpindi and Islamabad, and Rs550 in Karachi.

The arrival of two ships carrying LPG from Oman has raised hopes of a possible reduction in prices. However, rates in several parts of the country have yet to reflect any significant relief.

Meanwhile, Iran has clarified that its border with Pakistan remains open and that exports of Iranian goods, including LPG, are continuing without restrictions.

Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam addressed reports about a possible border closure in a statement on X, saying Iran’s borders with neighbouring countries remain open.

He also said closing the border with Pakistan would not make sense under the current circumstances and would run counter to the interests of both countries.

The clarification comes as Pakistan’s LPG market continues to face high prices, with consumers awaiting the impact of additional supplies on local rates.