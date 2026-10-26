Father arrested in Islamabad for selling sexually abusive videos of own children

ISLAMABAD – The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has arrested a man for allegedly recording and selling sexually abusive videos of his own children in Islamabad.

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, NCCIA Additional Director Muhammad Shoaib Khan said the suspect, who belongs to Skardu, was allegedly selling videos involving his own children, aged between five and six years.

According to the official, the network targeted children ranging in age from six or seven to 15 years and used Telegram to sell the abusive material.

Khan said the investigation also uncovered evidence of videos involving animal abuse and sexual violence against animals linked to the network.

He added that the investigation continued for a month with assistance from international organisations. Further inquiries are under way in Multan, Islamabad and parts of southern Punjab.

Shoaib Khan said parents would be educated on how to monitor the content their children access on mobile phones. He added that action would also be taken against parents who fail to report their children’s involvement in criminal activities, even after becoming aware of it.