Pakistan Water Week to begin on Nov 2 in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – The sixth Pakistan Water Week will be held in Islamabad from Nov 2 to 6, bringing together policymakers, researchers and development partners to discuss water security and climate-resilient food systems.

The International Water Management Institute (IWMI), a CGIAR centre, is organising the conference in collaboration with the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) and the Ministry of Water Resources.

Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani is scheduled to attend the inaugural session as chief guest. Participants, including parliamentarians, youth leaders, civil society representatives and journalists, will join in person and online.

The conference will be held under the theme “Commitments to Action: Advancing Water Security and Achieving Climate-Resilient Food Systems in Pakistan”.

Two parallel thematic tracks, comprising 13 sessions each, will examine the implementation of water and agriculture policies and the expansion of inclusive solutions for climate resilience.

Sessions will cover groundwater management, irrigation reform, drought and health, climate financing and Pakistan’s preparations for COP31. Other discussions will focus on artificial intelligence, digital twins, cryosphere risks in the Upper Indus Basin, and women’s and youth leadership in water security.

Three plenary sessions will address development partners’ priorities in water and climate, water governance in the Indus Basin and Australian water innovations in the basin. IWMI Director General Dr Mark Smith will join the second day’s plenary panel online.

“Pakistan already has many of the policies, laws and plans it needs. The real challenge is implementation,” said Dr Mohsin Hafeez, IWMI’s strategic programme director for water, food and ecosystems.

He said the conference aimed to narrow that gap by linking research with decisions and translating commitments into practical action.

IWMI Pakistan Country Representative Dr Muhammad Ashraf said water security was central to the country’s food security, economy and climate resilience.

He said the event would bring together science, policy and practice to identify necessary measures, assign responsibilities and establish ways to monitor progress.

International participants will also join a study tour to a water body on the final day.

The event’s supporters include PCRWR through the Ministry of Water Resources, UNICEF, the Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research, the CGIAR Policy Innovations Science Program and the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development.