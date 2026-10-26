vivo Launches Y32 in Pakistan, Delivering an All-Day Battery to Power Through a Long Day

LAHORE – vivo today officially introduces the vivo Y32 in Pakistan, a highly anticipated smartphone designed for users with long, demanding days. Designed for young professionals, mobile workers, and anyone who needs a device that can keep going, the Y32 debuts with a clear and powerful promise: to deliver all-day power without compromise. By combining a massive 8000 mAh All-Day Battery with an expressive design and practical durability, the newest addition to the Y series is engineered to be a reliable partner for work and life, ready to help users power through their day.

Power that Lasts, Today and for Years to Come

At the heart of the vivo Y32 story is its extraordinary battery endurance, built to eliminate power anxiety from morning until night. For a delivery rider navigating the city, a contractor at a job site, or a professional moving between meetings, a dead battery means a disruption to their work. The vivo Y32 solves this with its massive 8000 mAh All-Day Battery, a power cell designed to support the most demanding schedules with fewer charging interruptions. Users can finally enjoy the freedom to use navigation for hours, stay in constant communication with clients, and still have enough power for entertainment on the commute home. It is truly a ‘’Business Never Stops’’ experience.

To put this capacity into perspective, a single charge can comfortably support an uninterrupted daily routine. Imagine waking up at dawn, running GPS turn-by-turn navigation, handling continuous client correspondence, taking real-time product photos, and streaming music in the background; all these can be done without battery anxiety. In a 12-hour mixed-use scenario, the Y32 finished with 20% battery remaining, leaving power for whatever comes next.

But true power is not just about a single day’s charge; it is about long-term reliability. The Y32 is built for the long run with its 6-Year Battery Health. Under vivo’s laboratory testing, the battery is engineered to retain at least 80% of its health after 1,500 complete charging cycles. Based on a full charge every 1.5 days, this is equivalent to approximately six years of reliable performance, ensuring the phone feels as dependable on day one as it does years later. The powerful battery can deliver stable performance even under extreme temperature conditions. Rigorous lab tests also show that Y32 can stand by for 4 hours at -20°C and can maintain storage function for 24 hours at -40°C, helping users brave through temperature challenges.

This long-term reliability is supported by a Smart Charging Engine that learns user habits to reduce unnecessary battery wear, and Overnight Charging Protection that intelligently completes charging before wake-up time. For those moments when a quick top-up is needed, 44W FlashCharge offers a fast and practical way to recharge during a short break, getting you back to your day without long delays.

A Design that Stands Out and Is Ready for Business

The Y32’s design ensures it remains a sophisticated and highly professional companion for any setting. The device moves beyond mere utility, presenting an expressive and sleek physical identity that serves as an elegant social business card for client meetings and formal occasions alike.

This premium look and feel is anchored by the Premium Metallic Camera Design, which provides a strong, modern visual signature for the rear of the phone. Rather than treating the camera as a purely functional element, vivo has elevated the module with a meticulously crafted metallic grain texture and precise detailing, transforming the camera area into a focal point of refined craftsmanship. This structural sophistication is further enhanced by Dynamic Light, which balances the entire camera design. It not only provides real-time, at-a-glance notifications for calls, messages, and key alerts, but also offers different colored light flashes with dynamic effects, bringing the phone to life and reflecting consumers’ style and mood.

Durability Built for the Unexpected Moments

The vivo Y32 is built to handle the realities of a busy workday. It features IP68 & IP69 Dust and Water Resistance, providing extra protection against demanding environments. Whether you are caught in a sudden downpour on your commute or working in a dusty outdoor environment, you can have confidence that your device is built to brave the elements.

This is reinforced with Anti-Drop Armor Design, which provides another layer of protection against the accidental bumps, knocks, and drops that can happen in real life. Backed by an SGS 5-Star Premium Performance Mark for Overall Unit Drop Resistance, the Y32 is designed to be resilient without the bulky look of a rugged phone. It is a device that looks expressive and fashionable while being better prepared for the small accidents of a demanding day.

Availability

The vivo Y32 will soon be officially available for purchase in Pakistan soon. The device will be offered in three colors: Twilight Red, Sunset Orange and Meteor White. To suit different storage and multitasking needs, the Y32 comes in (6GB+128GB) and (6GB+256GB) memory variants, priced at PKR 82,999 and PKR 99,999, respectively. Customers in Pakistan can pre-order the vivo Y32 starting October 26 and 27, 2026.