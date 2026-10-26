Two arrested in Karachi for posing as army officers to defraud citizens

KARACHI – The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) Karachi has arrested two suspects accused of posing as Pakistan Army officers to defraud citizens and extort money through false promises of getting official work done.

The NCCIA Karachi Zone conducted an operation in the Korangi Industrial Area and arrested the suspects, identified as Muzammil, son of Badruddin Qureshi, and Hamza, son of Muhammad Aslam.

Authorities said the suspects allegedly impersonated senior military and government officials and falsely claimed to have influence and connections within the armed forces and government departments.

The suspects allegedly used the name and reputation of the Pakistan Army to gain the trust of citizens and collect substantial amounts of money by promising assistance with transfers, appointments and other official matters.

Officials said the accused misled people by presenting themselves as authorised military officers and making false assurances that they could facilitate various government and departmental processes in exchange for money.

Both suspects were arrested in Karachi’s Korangi Industrial Area. An FIR, numbered 114/2026, has been registered against them under Section 109 of the Pakistan Penal Code and Sections 13, 14 and 16 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), as amended in 2025, according to the information provided by authorities.