Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye officials to meet Iranian leadership amid Houthi attack

TEHRAN – Top representatives from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye are scheduled to meet Iranian officials in Tehran on Monday, October 26, to discuss regional developments amid rising tensions following Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia.

According to Reuters, citing sources familiar with the matter, the meeting will bring together representatives of all three countries that signed the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement.

Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir, is expected to attend the talks. Saudi Arabia will be represented by Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, while Turkiye’s intelligence chief is also expected to participate.

The meeting will mark the first high-level engagement between Iran and all three defence pact members since attacks by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis against Saudi Arabia intensified.

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye signed the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement in August. The pact establishes a collective defence commitment under which an armed attack against one member is treated as an attack against all three.

The agreement also calls on the signatories to take necessary measures to address threats to one another’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and internationally recognised borders.

Progress on formal approval of the agreement differs among the three countries. Pakistan approved the pact last week, while the ratification process in Turkiye’s parliament began last week and remains ongoing.

The planned Tehran meeting comes amid heightened regional tensions and is expected to provide a high-level channel for discussions between Iran and the three countries.