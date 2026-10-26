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Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today: US Dollar, Pound, Euro, Riyal – 26 October 2026

By Our Correspondent
8:35 am | Oct 26, 2026

KARACHI – Pakistan’s open currency market witnessed no changes in foreign exchange rates on October 26, with US Dollar selling at Rs280, UK Pound at Rs375.08, and Euro at Rs315.95.

US Dollar is being bought at Rs277.50 and sold at Rs280 in open market. UK pound sterling stands at Rs370.90 for buying and Rs375.08 for selling.  Euro is quoted at Rs311.44 for buying and Rs315.95 for selling, while the UAE dirham is available at Rs75.45 and Rs76.30, respectively.

Saudi riyal, widely followed by Pakistani expatriates working in Saudi Arabia and families receiving remittances, is being bought at Rs73.80 and sold at Rs74.40. Kuwaiti dinar remains the most expensive in the supplied exchange rate list, with a buying rate of Rs881.35 and a selling rate of Rs892.50. The Bahraini dinar is trading at Rs734.95 for buying and Rs746.98 for selling, while the Omani riyal stands at Rs719.85 and Rs731.83, respectively.

Canadian dollar is quoted at Rs196.68 for buying and Rs204.59 for selling, while the Australian dollar stands at Rs193.23 and Rs200.41.

Currency dealers generally offer different buying and selling rates, while actual exchange rates may vary slightly between exchange companies, banks and cities.

Latest Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan

Currency Buying Selling
US Dollar 277.50 280.00
Euro 311.44 315.95
British Pound 370.90 375.08
UAE Dirham 75.45 76.30
Saudi Riyal 73.80 74.40
Australian Dollar 193.23 200.41
Bahrain Dinar 734.95 746.98
Canadian Dollar 196.68 204.59
Chinese Yuan 38.45 38.90
Danish Krone 42.90 43.50
Hong Kong Dollar 34.64 35.63
Indian Rupee 2.68 3.13
Japanese Yen 1.7362 1.8359
Kuwaiti Dinar 881.35 892.50
Malaysian Ringgit 68.25 69.20
New Zealand Dollar 156.02 160.45
Norwegian Krone 28.69 28.99
Omani Riyal 719.85 731.83
Qatari Riyal 74.74 76.74
Singapore Dollar 215.39 219.65
Swedish Krona 28.55 28.90
Swiss Franc 333.60 338.90
Thai Baht 8.30 8.90

 

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