Field Marshal Asim Munir leads Pakistan delegation to Tehran as Iran hosts Makkah Alliance members

TEHRAN – Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir is visiting Iran for high-level diplomatic engagements, as Tehran prepares to host regional meeting involving senior representatives from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Turkiye.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Field Marhal is undertaking official visit to Iranian capital Tehran. The meeting brings together key regional figures, with Pakistan represented by Field Marshal Asim Munir, Saudi Arabia by Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, and Turkiye by the head of its intelligence service, according to a foreign news agency.

The gathering is key diplomatic development amid heightened regional tensions. All eyes are at Tehran moot as this is the first high-level meeting involving Iran, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Turkiye amid Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei also confirmed that Tehran is hosting senior officials from Pakistan, Turkiye, and Saudi Arabia. He further revealed that Field Marshal Asim Munir had proposed convening the meeting.

Discussions are expected to centre on the evolving situations in Palestine and Lebanon, alongside broader regional security challenges and diplomatic relations. Baghaei stressed that building mutual trust among countries in the region is essential to addressing shared concerns and strengthening regional cooperation.

The meeting shows effort to bring influential regional players into dialogue at a critical time, with its discussions expected to focus on pressing political and security issues affecting the wider Middle East.