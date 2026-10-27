iPhone 18 Pro Max Installment Plans in Pakistan 2026: Price, Payment Guide

Buying latest iPhone 18 pro max is not light on pocket, as the price starts at Rs6Lac for basic model and it goes up to a million for top of the line variant. But, if you dont want to spend that much in one go, there are installment plans for iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, with monthly payments starting as low as Rs26,837.
The facility allows customers to purchase Apple’s flagship smartphones through repayment plans ranging from three to 36 months, with zero-markup options available on selected tenures. The offer covers PTA-approved iPhones distributed by Mercantile, an Apple-authorized distributor in Pakistan, and includes a device protection plan and a two-year warranty.
iPhone 18 Prices in Pakistan
|Storage
|iPhone 18 Pro
|iPhone 18 Pro Max
|256GB
|Rs565,000
|Rs605,000
|512GB
|Rs649,999
|Rs690,000
|1TB
|Rs819,999
|Rs860,000
|2TB
|Rs1,075,000
|Rs1,115,000
iPhone 18 Pro Installment Plans in Pakistan
Customers purchasing the iPhone 18 Pro can select shorter installment periods with higher monthly payments or longer financing durations with smaller monthly installments.
|Model
|3 Months
|6 Months
|9 Months
|12 Months
|256GB
|Rs188,333
|Rs94,167
|Rs62,778
|Rs47,083
|512GB
|Rs216,666
|Rs108,333
|Rs72,222
|Rs54,167
|1TB
|Rs273,333
|Rs136,667
|Rs91,111
|Rs68,333
|2TB
|Rs358,333
|Rs179,167
|Rs119,444
|Rs89,583
Long-Term Installments for iPhone 18 Pro
|Model
|18 Months
|24 Months
|36 Months
|256GB
|Rs42,438
|Rs34,620
|Rs26,837
|512GB
|Rs48,822
|Rs39,828
|Rs30,875
|1TB
|Rs61,591
|Rs50,245
|Rs38,949
|2TB
|Rs80,745
|Rs65,870
|Rs51,062
iPhone 18 Pro Max Installment Plans in Pakistan
The iPhone 18 Pro Max is also available through the installment facility, offering repayment options for customers interested in Apple’s larger premium smartphone.
Under the 12-month plan, the 256GB Pro Max costs Rs50,417 per month. The amount drops to Rs37,071 with a 24-month repayment schedule and Rs28,737 for 36 months.
Meanwhile, the top-end 2TB variant requires monthly payments of Rs92,917 under the 12-month plan or Rs52,962 when financed over three years.
|Model
|3 Months
|6 Months
|9 Months
|12 Months
|256GB
|Rs201,667
|Rs100,833
|Rs67,222
|Rs50,417
|512GB
|Rs230,000
|Rs115,000
|Rs76,667
|Rs57,500
|1TB
|Rs286,667
|Rs143,333
|Rs95,555
|Rs71,667
|2TB
|Rs371,667
|Rs185,533
|Rs123,889
|Rs92,917
Long-Term Installments for iPhone 18 Pro Max
|Model
|18 Months
|24 Months
|36 Months
|256GB
|Rs45,442
|Rs37,071
|Rs28,737
|512GB
|Rs51,827
|Rs42,279
|Rs32,775
|1TB
|Rs64,596
|Rs52,696
|Rs40,849
|2TB
|Rs83,749
|Rs68,321
|Rs52,962
Processing Fees and Zero-Markup Installment Options
According to the advertised financing schedule, three- and six-month installment plans carry no processing fee. However, customers choosing nine- or 12-month financing face processing charges of 5% and 12%, respectively.
The processing fee for 18-, 24-, and 36-month plans is listed at 2.5%.
|Installment Tenure
|Processing Fee
|3 Months
|0%
|6 Months
|0%
|9 Months
|5%
|12 Months
|12%
|18 Months
|2.5%
|24 Months
|2.5%
|36 Months
|2.5%
Although the 36-month option offers smaller monthly installments, it increases the overall cost of purchasing the smartphone. A buyer choosing the iPhone 18 Pro 256GB at Rs26,837 per month would pay approximately Rs966,132 over 36 months, compared with its listed retail price of Rs565,000.
Purchasing the iPhone 18 Pro Max 256GB through 36 monthly installments of Rs28,737 would result in payments totaling approximately Rs1,034,532, excluding any additional charges. Customers should therefore compare the full repayment amount rather than deciding solely on the advertised monthly installment.