iPhone 18 Pro Max Installment Plans in Pakistan 2026: Price, Payment Guide

Buying latest iPhone 18 pro max is not light on pocket, as the price starts at Rs6Lac for basic model and it goes up to a million for top of the line variant. But, if you dont want to spend that much in one go, there are installment plans for iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, with monthly payments starting as low as Rs26,837.

The facility allows customers to purchase Apple’s flagship smartphones through repayment plans ranging from three to 36 months, with zero-markup options available on selected tenures. The offer covers PTA-approved iPhones distributed by Mercantile, an Apple-authorized distributor in Pakistan, and includes a device protection plan and a two-year warranty.

iPhone 18 Prices in Pakistan

Storage iPhone 18 Pro iPhone 18 Pro Max 256GB Rs565,000 Rs605,000 512GB Rs649,999 Rs690,000 1TB Rs819,999 Rs860,000 2TB Rs1,075,000 Rs1,115,000

iPhone 18 Pro Installment Plans in Pakistan

Customers purchasing the iPhone 18 Pro can select shorter installment periods with higher monthly payments or longer financing durations with smaller monthly installments.

Model 3 Months 6 Months 9 Months 12 Months 256GB Rs188,333 Rs94,167 Rs62,778 Rs47,083 512GB Rs216,666 Rs108,333 Rs72,222 Rs54,167 1TB Rs273,333 Rs136,667 Rs91,111 Rs68,333 2TB Rs358,333 Rs179,167 Rs119,444 Rs89,583

Long-Term Installments for iPhone 18 Pro

Model 18 Months 24 Months 36 Months 256GB Rs42,438 Rs34,620 Rs26,837 512GB Rs48,822 Rs39,828 Rs30,875 1TB Rs61,591 Rs50,245 Rs38,949 2TB Rs80,745 Rs65,870 Rs51,062

iPhone 18 Pro Max Installment Plans in Pakistan

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is also available through the installment facility, offering repayment options for customers interested in Apple’s larger premium smartphone.

Under the 12-month plan, the 256GB Pro Max costs Rs50,417 per month. The amount drops to Rs37,071 with a 24-month repayment schedule and Rs28,737 for 36 months.

Meanwhile, the top-end 2TB variant requires monthly payments of Rs92,917 under the 12-month plan or Rs52,962 when financed over three years.

Model 3 Months 6 Months 9 Months 12 Months 256GB Rs201,667 Rs100,833 Rs67,222 Rs50,417 512GB Rs230,000 Rs115,000 Rs76,667 Rs57,500 1TB Rs286,667 Rs143,333 Rs95,555 Rs71,667 2TB Rs371,667 Rs185,533 Rs123,889 Rs92,917

Long-Term Installments for iPhone 18 Pro Max

Model 18 Months 24 Months 36 Months 256GB Rs45,442 Rs37,071 Rs28,737 512GB Rs51,827 Rs42,279 Rs32,775 1TB Rs64,596 Rs52,696 Rs40,849 2TB Rs83,749 Rs68,321 Rs52,962

Processing Fees and Zero-Markup Installment Options

According to the advertised financing schedule, three- and six-month installment plans carry no processing fee. However, customers choosing nine- or 12-month financing face processing charges of 5% and 12%, respectively.

The processing fee for 18-, 24-, and 36-month plans is listed at 2.5%.

Installment Tenure Processing Fee 3 Months 0% 6 Months 0% 9 Months 5% 12 Months 12% 18 Months 2.5% 24 Months 2.5% 36 Months 2.5%

Although the 36-month option offers smaller monthly installments, it increases the overall cost of purchasing the smartphone. A buyer choosing the iPhone 18 Pro 256GB at Rs26,837 per month would pay approximately Rs966,132 over 36 months, compared with its listed retail price of Rs565,000.

Purchasing the iPhone 18 Pro Max 256GB through 36 monthly installments of Rs28,737 would result in payments totaling approximately Rs1,034,532, excluding any additional charges. Customers should therefore compare the full repayment amount rather than deciding solely on the advertised monthly installment.