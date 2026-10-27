New poster of Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King’ reminds fans of ‘Baadshah’

A new poster of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming action film “King” has been released, and his look has reminded fans of the 1999 film “Baadshah”. The film’s production house, Red Chillies Entertainment, shared the poster on Instagram.

In the poster, Shah Rukh Khan appears in a distinctive, mysterious and somewhat dangerous look, though a romantic side to his character is also highlighted. The line accompanying the post, “Not a killer, a lover,” points to the dual nature of his character in the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Chillies Entertainment (@redchilliesent)

The film is being directed by Siddharth Anand. Besides Shah Rukh Khan, the cast includes his daughter Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji and Anil Kapoor, among others.

Earlier in the promotional campaign for “King”, different looks of Shah Rukh Khan have already been shown. In one promotional clip, he was seen with an injured face and white hair, holding a playing card in his mouth. The clip also featured the famous dialogue “Picture abhi baaki hai” from his film “Om Shanti Om”.

The film is being described as action-packed, with Shah Rukh Khan’s character combining a dangerous persona with a romantic side. “King” is set to release in cinemas on December 24, 2026.