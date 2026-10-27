Pakistan Army hits back hard as Afghan Taliban open fire at Angoor Adda Border

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN – Security forces unleashed powerful retaliatory response against Afghan Taliban border positions on Tuesday after alleged unprovoked firing triggered a fierce confrontation along the Pakistan-Afghanistan frontier in the Angoor Adda sector.

The latest escalation saw heavy weapons and artillery brought into action as Pakistani troops responded to gunfire directed at their border posts, according to security sources. Pakistani security sources claimed that the intense counterfire forced Afghan Taliban fighters to abandon several positions across the border in Afghanistan’s Paktika province.

According to security sources, the confrontation began when Afghan Taliban personnel allegedly targeted Pakistani military posts in South Waziristan with sniper fire, automatic weapons and other heavy weaponry.

The firing prompted Pakistani troops to launch an immediate and forceful response against positions identified as the sources of the attack. Pakistani forces reportedly used artillery alongside small and heavy weapons to target Afghan Taliban border outposts, mortar installations and defensive positions across the frontier.

Security sources maintained that the retaliatory action placed Taliban positions under intense pressure, compelling several fighters to withdraw from their posts.

The confrontation reportedly intensified at approximately 2:30 pm after a projectile was allegedly fired from the Afghan side towards Pakistani positions. Heavy exchanges followed, with reports of artillery and gunfire emerging from the Angoor Adda crossing and surrounding border areas.

Residents in South Waziristan and Afghanistan’s Barmal district of Paktika province reported hearing sustained exchanges of heavy weapons. Afghan local media also acknowledged the outbreak of fighting, reporting that the confrontation had begun after midday and involved heavy weapons on both sides.

The fresh confrontation has also raised concerns for civilians living near the international border. Unconfirmed reports circulating on social media suggested that shells fired from the Afghan side struck populated areas on Pakistani territory, potentially damaging property and threatening nearby marketplaces.

The renewed confrontation comes amid growing tensions between Islamabad and Kabul over cross-border militancy and repeated armed incidents.

Pakistan continues to raise alarm about militant groups, especially Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), of using sanctuaries inside Afghanistan to plan and execute attacks on Pakistani soil. Islamabad repeatedly demanded that the Afghan Taliban administration take meaningful action against militant organisations operating from its territory. Kabul has rejected allegations that it harbours anti-Pakistan militants.

Angoor Adda sector has witnessed several confrontations in recent months, including another reported exchange of heavy fire around October 19 and 20.

Pakistani security sources insisted that troops remained firmly positioned along the frontier and were prepared to respond to any fresh attack. Although the exact military losses and battlefield outcomes remain unconfirmed, the latest reports underscore Pakistan’s determination to protect its border positions and respond to threats against its territorial security.