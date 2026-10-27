PM Chromebook Scheme 2026: Eligibility, Documents for Free Laptop and Apply Online

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Chromebook Scheme 2026 gets started to distribute 500,000 devices among deserving students, with eligibility requirements, regional quotas and application procedures now coming to light.

The initiative aimed to promote digital education by providing students with portable computers and internet connectivity, enabling them to access online classes, digital libraries and educational resources from home. The scheme primarily targets students who have performed well in their Class 9 (SSC-I) examinations, with selection based on academic merit and predetermined provincial and regional quotas.

Who is Eligible for PM Chromebook Scheme 2026?

Students hoping to secure a free Chromebook must have obtained at least 50 percent marks in their latest Class 9 examinations. However, meeting the minimum marks requirement does not automatically guarantee a device, as selection will depend on merit within the student’s province or region, educational board and academic stream.

Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC) will be responsible for verifying examination results to ensure transparency in the selection process. The scheme covers students studying in government schools, private educational institutions operating in partnership with provincial governments or provincial education foundations, and registered religious seminaries.

Chromebooks Quota

Region Chromebooks Punjab 181,090 Sindh 85,925 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 51,170 Balochistan 31,815 Islamabad 100,000 Azad Jammu and Kashmir 25,000 Gilgit-Baltistan 25,000 Total 500,000

Under the proposed distribution arrangement, 80 percent of each region’s allocation will go to school students, while the remaining 20 percent will be reserved for students enrolled in registered madrasas. The allocation also provides a 70 percent share for science-stream students and 30 percent for arts-stream students.

Free Internet Device, Bag

Each student will get Chromebook carrying bag and a MiFi portable internet device, helping students access digital learning facilities outside their classrooms. The equipment is intended to facilitate online education, access to e-libraries and independent learning, particularly for students who lack suitable digital resources at home.

How to Apply for the PM Chromebook Scheme 2026?

Students can use the designated IBCC application portal to check their eligibility and submit the required information once their respective educational boards have announced the Class 9 examination results.

Application portal: pmychromebooks.ibcc.edu.pk

The reported application procedure involves visiting the portal, checking the student’s academic record, providing personal information and uploading the required documents.

Applicants will need a recent photograph, their Class 9 examination marksheet and copies of their B-Form or Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC), where applicable.

Students should ensure that their information matches their official educational records, as discrepancies could affect verification and selection.

Before any device is dispatched, the student’s educational institution will verify examination results, current enrollment and continued affiliation with the school. Once the verification process is completed, Chromebooks will be delivered through a courier service equipped with a tracking mechanism.

Complaint committees will also be established to address issues involving merit selection, verification and delivery delays. The system is intended to ensure that the devices reach verified beneficiaries while providing students with a mechanism to report problems during the distribution process.