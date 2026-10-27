Saudi Arabia faces fresh Missile Attack as Houthis claim Direct Hit on Defence Ministry

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia witnessed another wave of ballistic missile attacks, with Yemen’s Houthi rebels claiming to have struck Kingdom’s Ministry of Defence in Riyadh and targeted one of its key oil refineries, raising fears of a wider military confrontation and fresh turmoil in global energy markets.

Explosions reported from parts of Saudi capital today as air defence systems responded to incoming missiles. While Houthis declared that their operation had successfully struck a high-profile military target, Saudi authorities insisted that the missiles were intercepted before reaching their intended destinations.

Footage released by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense showcases air defense systems and military vehicles launching missiles in desert settings, accompanied by the message, “A steadfast fortress for a proud homeland.” https://t.co/VqqFThpNZG — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) October 27, 2026

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree announced that the group had carried out a ballistic missile operation against Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defence in Riyadh. He claimed that the missile had successfully reached its target, describing the operation as a direct strike against the Saudi military establishment.

Brigadier General @Yah_Saree , the spokesman for Yemen’s armed forces, said that the country’s armed forces targeted the Saudi Ministry of Defense in Riyadh with a ballistic missile, which directly hit the target. https://t.co/i5Bayv2lkN — IRNA News Agency ☫ (@IrnaEnglish) October 27, 2026

However, the Saudi government did not confirm any impact on the ministry or report damage to the defence headquarters. Saudi authorities and the Saudi-led military coalition announced that two ballistic missiles launched towards the capital had been detected, intercepted and destroyed.

Despite the interceptions, loud explosions were reported in Riyadh, sending fresh alarm through a city already facing heightened security concerns following repeated missile attacks.

The missile activity was not limited to Riyadh as Houthis claimed to have targeted Saudi Arabia’s Ras Tanura oil refinery, a major energy facility on the Gulf coast, with a ballistic missile. According to Yahya Saree, the operation caused a fire at the installation. Ras Tanura has a processing capacity of approximately 550,000 barrels of oil per day and plays a crucial role in Saudi Arabia’s petroleum industry.

Saudi-led coalition separately reported intercepting ballistic missiles heading towards the Eastern Province, where Ras Tanura is located. Some accounts indicated that as many as three additional missiles had been directed towards the region.