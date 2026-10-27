Lahore Woman risks her life to escape ‘Sexual Harassment’ during Indrive Bike Ride

LAHORE – A serious incident of sexual harassment by online Bike Rider reported in Johar Town, where a woman allegedly jumped from moving bike to escape harassment and suffered serious injuries.

According to First Information Report (FIR), the woman identified as Gh****, booked bike ride from F-2, Johar Town, to Veto Palace. The complaint, lodged by her brother, Ghaus Ayub Nasir, alleges that the rider, identified as Naeem, harassed woman throughout the journey, repeatedly pressuring her for lewd act and attempting to touch her without consent.

Despite her repeated objections and requests for him to stop, the rider continued his behaviour. The situation reportedly escalated near House No. 4 on the service road in the G-4 area. The jump left her with injuries to her head, nose, knee and neck, and the head injury was serious to require admission to ICU at Jinnah Hospital, where she was receiving treatment.

The motorcycle involved in the incident was identified in the complaint as a red Honda CD 70 bearing registration number LEV/8884. The rider was named as Naeem. After the incident, the accused allegedly fled the scene, as per FIR.

Nawab Town Police Station registered case against the rider under Section 354 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). The complainant urged police to take strict legal action against the accused and ensure justice for his injured sister.

The incident raised concerns about women’s safety when using app-based motorcycle transport services. The reported incident also shows importance of investigating complaints of harassment, ensuring passenger safety and holding those responsible accountable through due legal process.

The allegations against the rider have yet to be established in court. Further details regarding the investigation and the victim’s latest medical condition were not available in the supplied report.