Pakistan v Sri Lanka, ODI tri-series match 5 today: Live streaming, squads

LAHORE – Unbeaten Pakistan will lock horns with Sri Lanka in the fifth match of the ODI tri-series at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore today, 27 October.

Pakistan have played three matches in the tri-series – two against England and one against Sri Lanka. The hosts have won all three matches and have already qualified for the final, scheduled to take place at Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday, 31 October.

In their previous encounter against Sri Lanka in the tournament, Pakistan registered a 37-run win courtesy of Salman Ali Agha’s 107 off 90 balls, which included nine fours and a six. With the ball, captain Shaheen Shah Afridi led from the front, taking three wickets.

The left-arm fast bowler, who has taken seven wickets in three matches in the tournament so far, became the fastest Pakistan pacer to reach 150 ODI wickets when he dismissed Tom Banton in the first over of Sunday’s match against England.

Shaheen has taken 20 wickets in seven ODIs at Gaddafi Stadium, including two four-wicket hauls. He requires four more wickets to become the leading wicket-taker in ODIs at the venue, surpassing former Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram’s tally of 23 wickets in 18 matches.

Tuesday’s fixture will mark the 162nd ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Of the previous 161 encounters, Pakistan have won 97, while Sri Lanka have emerged victorious on 59 occasions. One match ended in a tie, while four produced no result.

On Sunday evening, Pakistan secured a thrilling one-wicket win over England, courtesy of a maiden ODI century from Shadab Khan (113 not out, 96b, 13x4s, 5x6s). Shadab shared an unbeaten record 89-run partnership for the 10th wicket with Haris Rauf (7 not out, 19b, 1×4) to guide Pakistan to a memorable win.

Squads

Pakistan: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Abrar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Razaullah, Saad Baig (wk), Sahibzada Farhan and Shadab Khan

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (c), Sahan Arachchige, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachindu Colombage, Avishka Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Janith Liyanage, Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Lahiru Udara, Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage

Live Streaming Details

The ODI tri-series match will be beamed live on PCB Live app across Pakistan, United Kingdom, North America, Caribbean, Africa and Europe.

In Pakistan, PTV Sports will broadcast the series live, Tapmad and Tamasha will stream the action live.