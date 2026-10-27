Bushra Ansari recalls Botox mishap that affected one side of her face

KARACHI – Veteran Pakistani actress Bushra Ansari has opened up about a distressing experience with Botox treatment, revealing that the procedure once affected one side of her face and altered the appearance of her lips.

Speaking in a recent vlog, the actress recalled undergoing Botox several years ago, saying she was not properly informed about the precautions she needed to follow after the treatment.

Bushra Ansari revealed she slept on the same side of her face where the procedure had been performed. Five to six days later, she noticed that one side of her face had begun to droop, while the shape of her lips had also changed.

The unexpected changes left her worried about her health, and she feared that she might have suffered facial paralysis.

Ansari said she approached the doctor with her concerns, but her complaints were dismissed as unnecessary worry. The experience caused her considerable distress, and she remained at home for several months rather than going outdoors.

Recalling the incident, the actress highlighted the importance of clear communication between doctors and patients, particularly when undergoing cosmetic procedures.

She stressed that medical professionals should listen carefully to patients who report unusual symptoms or complications following treatment instead of dismissing their concerns.

Ansari also emphasised the need for doctors to explain possible side effects and provide clear post-treatment instructions so that patients understand the precautions they should take during recovery.