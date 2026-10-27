Us Orders Non Emergency Staff To Leave Saudi Arabia Amid Security Risks

RIYADH – The United States has ordered non-emergency government employees and family members of US government personnel to leave Saudi Arabia amid security concerns following attacks by Houthi forces, according to an official statement issued by the US Embassy in Riyadh on October 27.

The US Department of State issued the departure order effective October 23, citing safety risks amid hostilities targeting Saudi Arabia, including attacks on civilian airports and other critical infrastructure that have caused civilian casualties and severe travel disruptions.

In its security alert, the US Embassy warned that the situation could escalate rapidly beyond the areas directly affected by the hostilities.

The embassy also said US government employees stationed in Saudi Arabia now require special authorisation from the Chief of Mission to use any airport in the kingdom following recent missile and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacks on airports.

The alert highlighted disruptions at several major Saudi airports, advising US citizens to remain vigilant and carefully assess travel arrangements.

King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh announced a partial reopening on October 23, allowing domestic flights and some international services operated by national carriers. The embassy noted that a limited number of flights normally based at Riyadh airport were operating from Prince Naif bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Qassim.

Meanwhile, King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam remained operational, although both were experiencing some delays and cancellations.

The embassy cautioned American travellers about the possibility of further attacks on airports, airspace closures, flight cancellations and other travel disruptions.

“Please take extreme caution if you choose to use airports in Saudi Arabia,” the advisory stated.

US citizens were also urged to verify their flight departure status directly with their airlines and the relevant airports before travelling.

The warning comes amid continuing regional hostilities involving Saudi Arabia and Houthi forces. The reported attacks on civilian aviation infrastructure have raised concerns about the security of air travel and the potential for further escalation.

The US Embassy advised citizens to remain alert to changing conditions and to take the necessary precautions when making travel decisions within the kingdom.