ICC ODI rankings: No Pakistan batter in top five as Babar Azam slips to ninth

DUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released its latest ODI player rankings, with no Pakistan player in the top five among batters.

In the ICC ODI rankings, India’s Shubman Gill remains first among batters, while New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell stays second and India’s Virat Kohli third.

Pakistan’s Babar Azam slipped two places to ninth in the batting rankings.

Among bowlers, Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan retains the top spot.

South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj moved up one place to second, while Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed dropped one place to third. Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi gained two places to move to sixth.

Haris Rauf fell nine places to 29th in the bowlers’ rankings.