Pakistani Court hands Afghan National Death Sentence in Blasphemy Case

PESHAWAR – A Peshawar court on Wednesday sentenced Afghan national to death and imposed Rs100,000 fine after convicting him in a blasphemy case reported in Hayatabad in 2022.

Additional Sessions Judge Rafiullah announced verdict against Mullah Din after the completion of the trial, finding him guilty on the basis of witness testimonies and evidence presented by the prosecution.

Din, a resident of Afghanistan, made derogatory remarks about Prophet in 2022, within the jurisdiction of Hayatabad police station. Local residents apprehended him following the incident and handed him over to police. A case was subsequently registered under Section 295-C of the Pakistan Penal Code, and an investigation was launched.

Police later submitted a charge sheet to the relevant court, paving the way for formal trial proceedings. During the hearings, prosecution witnesses recorded their statements and other evidence was placed before the court for examination.

At the conclusion of the trial, the judge convicted Din and ordered his execution by hanging in accordance with the law. The written verdict directed that he be hanged by the neck until dead.

The court also ruled that failure to pay the Rs100,000 fine would result in an additional six months in prison.

Pakistan has strict blasphemy laws, with offences involving derogatory remarks about Islamic personalities carrying death penalty under Section 295 of the Pakistan Penal Code.