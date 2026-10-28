Man kills two sisters over domestic dispute in Karachi

KARACHI – Two women who were injured in firing inside a house near Drigh Road Cantt Bazaar have died.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as 25-year-old Sobia and 23-year-old Hira.

Police officials said the firing took place inside the house, where their brother, Rehan, allegedly shot his sisters over a domestic dispute. Both women were taken to hospital in critical condition but could not survive.

Police said the suspect fled the scene after the incident and a search for him is under way. The women’s father had died five days earlier.