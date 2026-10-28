Two killed, five injured in gas tanker explosion in Rohri

ROHRI – Two people were killed and five others seriously injured in a gas tanker explosion within the limits of the Patni police station in Rohri. The dead include the tanker’s driver and cleaner.

According to police, the five injured were taken to Rohri hospital. CCTV footage of the incident has also emerged.

According to an eyewitness, vehicles collided with one another during the accident. The eyewitness said he was travelling in another trailer, which went on to hit a second tanker.

Two tankers, three trailers and a Mazda truck were damaged in the incident.