FACT CHECK: Has Punjab govt banned showering Currency Notes at Mujra and Qawwali Events?

LAHORE (Daily Pakistan) – Social media is buzzing with claims that Punjab government imposed ban on showering currency notes at mujra performances, dance shows, qawwali nights and Mehfil-e-Naat gatherings, with violators reportedly facing imprisonment and hefty fines.

The viral posts claim that anyone found throwing currency notes at such gatherings could face registration of a First Information Report (FIR), imprisonment for up to two years and a fine of Rs500,000. Some posts mentioned “National Currency Disrespect Act”, calling the measure as an officially approved government crackdown.

However, a review of available legal records, media reports and government-related information raises serious questions about the accuracy of these claims. Despite the circulation of official-looking posters, no Punjab government official has publicly confirmed the alleged province-wide ban or the punishments being widely shared online.

Although the latest viral claims remain unconfirmed, Punjab authorities have previously acted against money-throwing during stage performances. In September this year, Punjab Council of the Arts and Information and Culture Department initiated proceedings against several stage performers and theatre managements in Lahore and Gujranwala.

The action followed alleged violations of the Punjab Drama Act, government policies and standard operating procedures. Some notices specifically referred to money being thrown towards performers and the failure of theatre managements to stop the practice.

This shows that authorities addressed currency showering in regulated entertainment venues. It does not, however, establish that every such act is now a criminal offence across Punjab.

A review of currency-related legislation listed by State Bank of Pakistan and relevant sections of the Pakistan Penal Code did not identify any statute called the National Currency Disrespect Act. Existing Pakistani laws address offences involving counterfeit banknotes, forged currency, fraudulent circulation and related misconduct.

Sections 489A to 489E of the Pakistan Penal Code deal with specified currency-related offences. These provisions do not establish a general two-year prison sentence or Rs500,000 fine for simply showering genuine currency notes at gatherings.

State Bank also maintains regulations concerning the handling and condition of banknotes. However, penalties imposed on commercial banks for currency-management violations should not be confused with criminal punishment for individuals attending public events.

No Confirmation So Far

So far, there is no public statement from Punjab government official or government run social media handle confirming the alleged ban, the supposed National Currency Disrespect Act or the claimed imprisonment and fine has been verified.