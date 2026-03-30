It’s Raining US Dollars at this viral Pakistani wedding; See Video

LAHORE – A wedding celebration in Sialkot turned into viral spectacle as brothers of groom, who had arrived from Australia, showered US Dollars over the wedding guests.

Dollars rained down for nearly an entire hour, leaving guests and onlookers scrambling to get foreign currency. The moment was captured on video and quickly went viral across social media.

Crowds of the area can be seen rushing to the wedding hall hoping to collect the flying dollars. The frenzy grew so intense that some people reportedly even brought nets with them to catch the money raining from above.

Big-Fat-weddings are common in Pakistan, especially in Punjab, due to social media hype as people display utter wealth on such occasions. Families, particularly those with ties abroad, increasingly host extravagant multi-day celebrations featuring luxury venues, celebrity performers, designer outfits, and elaborate decor.

Viral trends like throwing dollars, luxury car processions made such events go viral on social media. While these events garner massive attention, they also attract criticism for economic disparity, especially as the government implemented stern measures under austerity drive.