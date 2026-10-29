Israel Election 2026: Latest Party-Wise Seats, Netanyahu’s Position

TEL AVIV — Israel is heading towards fresh political deadlock after 2026 general election failed to get clear majority, leaving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu facing uncertainty over his political future as opposition parties and Arab lawmakers gain influence in the 120-member Knesset.

The latest provisional results show Netanyahu’s right-wing and religious alliance projected to secure 53 parliamentary seats, eight short of the 61 required to form a government. The opposition bloc, led by former Israeli military chief Gadi Eisenkot, is expected to capture 48 seats, while Arab political parties are projected to win a combined 19 seats, potentially placing them at the centre of negotiations over Israel’s next government.

With more than 98 percent of ballots reportedly counted, the parliamentary balance is becoming clearer, although individual party allocations remain subject to change until the results are officially certified.

Israel Election 2026: Latest Vote Count

Political alliance Projected seats Position Netanyahu-led alliance 53 8 short of majority Eisenkot-led opposition 48 13 short of majority Arab political parties 19 Potential coalition partners Total 120 61 required for majority

Even though Netanyahu’s bloc is ahead of the opposition, it lacks support to establish a government independently. The opposition could theoretically secure a majority with Arab parties, but political disagreements and coalition restrictions remain major obstacles.

Netanyahu’s Likud party has retained its position as Israel’s largest individual political force, with projections placing its parliamentary representation at approximately 26 to 27 seats. However, the results suggest that several of Netanyahu’s political allies have lost ground. The parties associated with far-right leaders Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich are projected to secure seven and six seats respectively, reducing their combined representation to 13 seats from 20 in the previous parliament.

Their reduced parliamentary strength could complicate Netanyahu’s efforts to rebuild his governing alliance.

Israel Election 2026: Latest Party-Wise Seat Position

Political party Leader Projected seats Likud Benjamin Netanyahu 26–27 Yashar Gadi Eisenkot 21 B’Yachad (Together) Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid 12 Joint List Arab political alliance 12 The Democrats Yair Golan 8 Otzma Yehudit Itamar Ben-Gvir 7 United Torah Judaism Yaakov Asher 7 Yisrael Beiteinu Avigdor Liberman 7 Ra’am Mansour Abbas 7 Shas Aryeh Deri 6–7 Religious Zionism–Zehut Bezalel Smotrich and Moshe Feiglin 6

One of the key developments in Israel’s latest parliamentary election has been the increased representation of Arab political parties. Joint List is projected to win 12 seats, while Mansour Abbas’s Ra’am party is expected to secure seven. Together, these parties would control 19 parliamentary seats, giving Arab lawmakers a potentially influential position during negotiations over the next government.

The growing parliamentary strength does not automatically guarantee participation in a governing coalition. Several Jewish-led political parties remain reluctant to rely on Arab parties for parliamentary support, while Netanyahu’s alliance has also opposed such arrangements.

Former Israeli army chief Gadi Eisenkot has emerged as one of the election’s central political figures, with his Yashar party projected to win 21 seats. The party’s performance places it behind Likud but ahead of several established political forces.

Eisenkot’s opposition alliance also includes parties associated with former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid, Yair Golan and Avigdor Liberman. The joint Bennett-Lapid list is projected to secure 12 seats, while the Democrats and Yisrael Beiteinu are expected to win eight and seven seats respectively.

Israel’s latest parliamentary election recorded voter turnout of approximately 77.7 percent, reflecting substantial public participation. Arab citizens of Israel also voted in large numbers, contributing to stronger parliamentary representation for Arab-led political parties.