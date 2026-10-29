Pregnant woman among 8 killed after oxygen cylinder explodes in Tharparkar ambulance

THARPARKAR – Eight people including a pregnant woman were killed and four injured when a cylinder exploded inside a Pakistan Peoples Primary Healthcare Initiative (PPHI) ambulance parked at a Basic Health Unit Plus in Dano Dhandhal, in the Nagarparkar area of Tharparkar district.

According to the assistant commissioner, the incident occurred when an oxygen cylinder was being replaced in the ambulance, triggering a fire and subsequent explosion.

The deceased included a pregnant woman, two attendants and four hospital staff members. The identities and details of the remaining victim were not provided in the available information.

The injured were shifted to Civil Hospital Mithi for treatment. Administrative officials, rescue personnel and health department teams reached the scene and began response operations.

In a separate incident in Multan, a woman and her two daughters died after a fire broke out on the second floor of a house near Adda Latifabad on Bosan Road.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the second floor was occupied by tenants. Rescue teams rushed to the location after receiving information about the fire and launched relief operations.

However, the woman and her two daughters, who were inside a room, could not survive the incident.

Rescue officials said the fire was extinguished, while police also arrived at the scene following the incident.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, and police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.