Imran Khan’s sister Noreen Niazi shifted to cardiology hospital from Lahore jail

LAHORE – Noreen Niazi, the sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, has been shifted from Kot Lakhpat Jail to a hospital after her health reportedly deteriorated during detention.

Her lawyer, Rana Mudassar Umar, said in a statement shared on social media that Noorain Niazi was taken to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology following a decline in her health while in jail.

The lawyer also appealed to the public to pray for her recovery.

According to Rana Mudassar Umar, the 70-year-old Noorain Niazi is being held in what he described as illegal detention. He further claimed that no member of her family was informed about her transfer to the hospital.

No further details about her medical condition or the circumstances surrounding her hospitalisation were provided in the statement.

Earlier this week, the Lahore High Court (LHC) disposed of a petition seeking the release of Imran Khan’s three sisters after the Punjab government confirmed that their detention had been extended for another month.

During the hearing, an assistant advocate general informed Justice Abher Gul Khan that the provincial authorities had approved an additional 30 days of detention for Aleema Khan, Dr Uzma Khan and Noreen Niazi. The decision was taken following a recommendation from the Lahore deputy commissioner.

The government’s representative also presented a report on behalf of the provincial home secretary, informing the court that the latest detention orders had been issued on October 7.

The three sisters were taken into custody in September under the Punjab Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, 1960, as the PTI prepared for a planned protest march towards Islamabad.

Their initial detention orders were issued for 30 days. According to the counsel representing the petitioner at an earlier hearing, Aleema Khan’s detention was due to end on October 19, while the detention periods for Uzma Khan and Noreen Niazi were scheduled to expire on October 20.