Islamabad traffic police relaxes motorcycle licence rules for students

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad Traffic Police has announced a special facility for college and university students, allowing them to obtain motorcycle driving licences without completing the usual 42-day learner period.

Under the initiative, eligible students will be able to acquire their motorcycle licences on the same day without waiting for the mandatory 42-day period to expire, according to Islamabad Traffic Police.

The special facility will remain available from November 1 to November 30, 2026, giving students a one-month window to benefit from the relaxed procedure.

Students wishing to obtain a motorcycle driving licence under this arrangement can visit the Traffic Headquarters in Islamabad to access the facility.

The initiative is aimed at making the licensing process more convenient for students by removing the waiting period requirement during the designated period.

Islamabad Traffic Police has advised eligible college and university students to take advantage of the facility while it remains available throughout November.