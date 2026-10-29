Watch: Karachi woman blocks traffic, damages vehicles after car-rickshaw collision

KARACHI – A woman blocked traffic on a major road near Johar Mor in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar as she involved in a heated confrontation following a collision between a rickshaw and her car.

Police said he incident took place on the previous morning when a rickshaw struck the woman’s car, causing damage to the vehicle.

The woman reportedly became angry following the collision and allegedly damaged the rickshaw and other vehicles at the scene.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandsynario (@brandsynario)

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing the woman arguing at the roadside as a crowd gathered around the vehicles.

The woman sat in the rickshaw driver’s seat and repeatedly demanded the keys to her own car. The growing crowd and ensuing commotion disrupted traffic on the road connecting Rashid Minhas Road to Johar Mor.

The video also shows the woman attempting to stop traffic. At one point, when a passerby tried to move the car, she climbed onto its bonnet while the vehicle was moving. The man then pushed her off the vehicle, causing her to fall onto the road.

Later, police shifted the woman to Shahrah-e-Faisal police station where she apologised for her behaviour and assured the affected parties that she would compensate them for the losses caused by the altercation.