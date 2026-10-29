Lahore police arrest suspect for sharing inappropriate video of minors on social media

LAHORE – Lahore police have arrested a suspect sharing an inappropriate video involving minors on social media.

According to a spokesperson for the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations, the case came to light after a man approached authorities with concerns over a video circulating online that allegedly showed his underage nephews engaged in inappropriate conduct.

Following the complaint, Garhi Shahu police registered a case and arrested a suspect. Officials believe additional individuals may have played a role in the video’s circulation, and an investigation is underway to establish their involvement.

The DIG Operations spokesperson said a formal communication had been sent to the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), requesting assistance in analysing the arrested suspect’s digital evidence and identifying any other people connected to the case.

The spokesperson also expressed concern over a reported trend in which children are allegedly assigned criminal acts through social media and such activities are treated as challenges.

Police are continuing their investigation to determine how the video was produced and circulated and whether a wider network was involved.