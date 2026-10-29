Supreme Court Bar Elections 2026: Amjad Ali Shah locks horns with Amanullah Khan for SCBA top post

ISLAMABAD (Daily Pakistan) – Pakistani lawyers are heading to polling stations today to elect new leadership of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) for 2026-27, with two powerful rival groups battling for control of the influential lawyers’ body.

The elections brought Asma Jahangir Group and the Hamid Khan Group into direct competition, with the presidency and other crucial positions at stake. A total of 4,634 registered voters are eligible to participate in the nationwide electoral exercise, for which 13 polling stations have been established. However, the voting process encountered an early hurdle in Karachi, where polling was delayed as election officials awaited the arrival of polling agents.

The key contest is unfolding between Syed Amjad Ali Shah, the presidential candidate of the Asma Jahangir Group, popularly known as the Independent Group, and Sardar Amanullah Khan, representing the Hamid Khan Group, also called the Professional Group. The rivalry between the two established groups has traditionally been a defining feature of Supreme Court Bar politics, making the presidential contest particularly significant for the country’s legal community.

Beyond the presidency, several key positions are also being fiercely contested. For secretary’s office, Muhammad Arif Awan of the Independent Group is taking on Mian Irfan Akram of the Professional Group. The race for additional secretary features Qazi Shehryar Iqbal and Saira Khalid Rajput, while Muhammad Tanveer Chaudhry and Rai Azhar Iqbal Kharl are competing for the finance secretary’s position.

Supreme Court Bar Association occupies strong position in Pakistan’s legal landscape, frequently taking positions on judicial independence, constitutional matters, legal reforms and issues affecting the judiciary. Its elected leadership represents Supreme Court practitioners and can play a prominent role in debates concerning the justice system.

With the Independent and Professional groups competing for the association’s most influential offices, the outcome will determine which camp leads the SCBA during the 2026-27 term.