Pakistan thrash India by four wickets in Hong Kong Sixes

Pakistan secured a convincing four-wicket victory over India in the Hong Kong Sixes tournament after chasing down a target of 89 runs in just 3.5 overs.

India set Pakistan a target of 89 runs, but the national side made light work of the chase, reaching the required total after losing just two wickets.

Khawaja Nafay led Pakistan’s batting performance with an explosive 41 runs off just 12 balls. Abbas Afridi also played a sensational innings, scoring 35 runs from only eight deliveries.

Pakistan’s powerful batting display ensured a comfortable victory over their arch-rivals in the tournament.