Karachi man arrested for defrauding woman of Rs4.45 million on promise of marriage

KARACHI – The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has arrested a man in Karachi for allegedly defrauding a woman of Rs4.45 million by promising to marry her and later attempting to blackmail her using altered photographs.

According to the NCCIA, the suspect had created a fake identity under the name of Hussamuddin on a matrimonial application to establish contact with the victim.

Investigators said the suspect gained the woman’s trust by promising marriage and subsequently received Rs4.45 million from her through online bank transfers.

After obtaining the money, the suspect allegedly threatened to circulate her digitally altered photographs on social media and attempted to extort additional money by using the images as leverage.

The arrested suspect was identified as Hassam, son of Saleem. A case has been registered against him under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016.

During preliminary investigations, authorities reportedly discovered that the suspect may have targeted other women using a similar method.

The NCCIA has appealed to other potential victims to come forward and register complaints, assuring them that their identities will be kept strictly confidential.

The agency also advised users of matrimonial applications and social media platforms to exercise caution when interacting with strangers online and sharing personal information.