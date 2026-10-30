Will resign if even one rupee of corruption is proven: Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has said that she will resign if even one rupee of corruption is proven against her.

Addressing a ceremony in Lahore, Maryam Nawaz said that where protests and vandalism take place every day, how can a laborer work? She said that to attract investment, the first step is to make the environment safe.

She said that if even one rupee of corruption is proven, she will step down, adding that a full-fledged campaign against corruption is under way in Punjab. Government employees who take bribes are being dismissed from service, and eradicating corruption is a priority.

Maryam Nawaz said that Punjab’s share in the national GDP is significant. She said encroachments that had lasted 25 years in Punjab have been cleared, and markets have been widened by removing illegal structures. Every sector, including industry, is undergoing change, she added, and Pakistan’s young population can become the country’s greatest asset.