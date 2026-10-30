Pakistani traveler fined in Canada for carrying goat trotters, ghee and other foods

A Pakistani traveler’s attempt to bring goat trotters and other food items into Canada proved costly, as he had his belongings seized at the airport and was also fined heavily.

Customs officials at Toronto Pearson International Airport found 16 kilograms of food items in the Pakistani passenger’s luggage.

According to the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), a trained detector dog at the airport signaled the presence of food items in the passenger’s baggage.

Upon searching the luggage, officers found goat trotters, chicken meat, desi ghee (clarified butter), and powdered milk.

Officials said the passenger had not declared these items to customs upon arriving in Canada. For violating the rules, all of the food items were confiscated and a fine of $1,350 was also imposed.