Gold Prices retreat in Pakistan to Rs430,836 Per Tola amid Global Dip

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan took slight dip on Tuesday amid declining rates in the international bullion market, pusing the precious metal down to Rs430,836 per tola.

Category Latest price Gold per tola (24K) Rs430,836 Gold per 10 grams (24K) Rs369,372 Gold per tola daily change −Rs1,500 Gold per 10 grams daily change −Rs1,286 International gold per ounce $4,083 International daily change −$15 Silver per tola Rs5,723

The price of 10 grams of gold also registered a decline, dropping by Rs1,286 to Rs369,372, providing some relief to buyers amid continuing fluctuations in the bullion market.

The latest reduction comes just a day after gold prices recorded an increase. On Monday, the precious metal climbed by Rs3,200 per tola to reach Rs432,336 before Tuesday’s decline reversed part of those gains.

International Gold Prices

The downward movement in Pakistan followed a similar trend in the global market, where gold lost $15 per ounce. Following the decline, the international price settled at $4,083 per ounce, reflecting renewed pressure on the precious metal.

Latest Gold Rates in Lahore, Karachi and Peshawar

Market quotations Lahore – Piece Rs432,000 / Rs431,300 Lahore – Pathoor Rs426,500 / Rs424,500 Karachi – Selling Rs432,000 Peshawar – Selling Rs446,000

Silver Prices

While gold experienced a decline in both domestic and international markets, silver prices remained stable in Pakistan. Silver continued trading at Rs5,723 per tola, showing no movement from the previous session.