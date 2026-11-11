Petrol Price in Pakistan drops to Rs335 per Litre after Rs43 Cut in Two Weeks

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government lowered petrol and high-speed diesel rates, bringing the cumulative decline in petrol prices to nearly Rs43 per litre since the beginning of November.

For Nov. 12, petrol has been reduced by Rs3 per litre to Rs335, while high-speed diesel (HSD) has become Rs7 cheaper, with its price falling to Rs364 per litre. Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) issued the revised prices on Wednesday, November 11, under the petroleum pricing mechanism approved by the federal government.

The announcement marks the second consecutive day of fuel price reductions, offering further relief to consumers amid a sustained downward trend in domestic petroleum rates.

On Tuesday, the government announced an Rs8 reduction in petrol prices, bringing the rate to Rs338 per litre. High-speed diesel was also reduced by Rs7 to Rs371 per litre. The two back-to-back adjustments have lowered petrol prices by Rs11 per litre and diesel rates by Rs14 per litre within 48 hours.

The latest price cut adds to a remarkable series of reductions witnessed during November, with petrol becoming substantially cheaper in less than two weeks. At the beginning of the month, petrol was priced at Rs377.91 per litre. Following successive downward revisions, the rate has now reached Rs335 per litre.

The reduction in diesel prices could also provide financial relief to commercial transporters, freight operators and businesses dependent on diesel-powered vehicles.