Latest
Gold & Silver

Gold Price in Pakistan falls to Rs416,000 after Big drop; Check New Rates

By News Desk
4:11 pm | Nov 12, 2026
Gold Price Per Tola Hits Rs4 76lac Per Tola Amid Global Bullion Tweaks

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed major dip in Pakistan on November 12 amid a sharp downturn in international bullion market.

The 24-karat gold falls by Rs10,900 per tola to Rs416,536, whereas the price of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs9,345, bringing the new rate to Rs357,112.

Gold Prices Today

Category New Price
International Gold (per ounce) $3,940
Gold (per tola) Rs416,536
Gold (10 grams) Rs357,112
Silver (per tola) Rs5,578
Silver (10 grams) Rs4,782
Lahore – Piece Gold (Selling) Rs419,000
Lahore – Piece Gold (Buying) Rs418,000
Lahore – Pathoor Gold (Selling) Rs414,000
Lahore – Pathoor Gold (Buying) Rs412,000
1kg Bar (Quoted Selling Rate) Rs5,670
Karachi – Gold (Selling) Rs419,000
Peshawar – Gold (Selling) Rs430,500

In the global market, gold witnessed a steep decline of $109 per ounce, pushing its price down to $3,940. The sharp correction was followed by a substantial reduction in local bullion rates.

Silver also came under selling pressure, with its per-tola price falling by Rs190 to Rs5,578. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of silver declined by Rs163 to Rs4,782.

Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi and Peshawar

In Lahore, piece gold was quoted at Rs419,000 for selling and Rs418,000 for buying. Meanwhile, Pathoor gold was available at a selling rate of Rs414,000, with buyers offering Rs412,000. A separate market quotation listed the selling rate for a 1kg bar at Rs5,670, although the unit basis of this quotation was not specified.

In Karachi, the reported gold selling price stood at Rs419,000, while Peshawar recorded a comparatively higher rate of Rs430,500.

The latest fall in domestic gold prices comes amid a significant correction in international bullion rates, highlighting the close relationship between global market movements and Pakistan’s local precious metals trade.

 

Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

Related News

Search now