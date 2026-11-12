Lahore Patwari makes Pakistan Proud with 10 Wickets in Over-40 Cricket World Cup Triumph

LAHORE – A patwari from Shalimar tehsil has become a hero for his department for his key role in Pakistan’s remarkable triumph at IMC Over-40s Cricket World Cup in Guyana.

Mian Irfan, a revenue official serving in Lahore’s Shalimar tehsil, returned home to hero’s welcome after taking 10 wickets during Pakistan’s title-winning campaign, which ended with a sensational one-wicket victory over Australia in the final.

His return transformed the atmosphere at the local revenue office into a celebration as colleagues showered him with rose petals, danced to traditional drumbeats and applauded his achievement on the international stage. The celebrations show pride of fellow government employees who witnessed one of their own contribute to Pakistan’s success at a major international cricket tournament.

Pakistan secured championship in extraordinary fashion, overcoming Australia in a nail-biting final that remained undecided until the closing moments. Australia, batting first, posted a formidable 281 for six in their allotted 45 overs, leaving Pakistan facing a demanding target of 282.

Pakistani batting lineup encountered several challenges during the chase, but a determined fightback kept the team’s hopes alive. Adnan Akmal emerged as a central figure in the pursuit, playing an outstanding innings of 83 runs. He received valuable support from Jawad Mansoor, who contributed 62, while Tariq Mahmood added an important 41 runs.

The partnership between Akmal and Mansoor proved particularly decisive in rebuilding Pakistan’s innings after the team found itself under pressure. As wickets continued to fall and the contest approached its conclusion, Syed Fariduddin and Waseem Ali delivered crucial late contributions to keep Pakistan within reach of victory.

Pakistan eventually reached 282 for nine in 44.5 overs, defeating Australia by one wicket with just one ball remaining and sealing a memorable World Cup triumph.

Among Pakistan’s standout contributors was Mian Irfan, whose bowling performances helped strengthen the national team’s championship campaign. Shalimar tehsil official claimed 10 wickets during the tournament, establishing himself as a valuable member of the squad.

His achievement carried special significance for Lahore’s revenue department, showing that government employees can also pursue sporting excellence and successfully represent their country at international competitions.

Upon returning to his workplace, Irfan was greeted with an enthusiastic reception organised by colleagues who celebrated his success with flowers, music and traditional festivities.

Irfan expressed gratitude to Almighty Allah for the opportunity to represent Pakistan and contribute to bringing home the trophy. He described the victory as a moment of immense personal pride, both as a cricketer and as a member of the revenue department.

Irfan acknowledged encouragement he received from senior administrative officials. He said Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Hafiz Karim Dad Chughtai and Shalimar Assistant Commissioner Rabia Altaf granted him conditional permission and provided the necessary no-objection certificate to compete in the international tournament.

He credited the officials with sharing in the achievement, saying their support had contributed to his successful participation in the championship.

IMC Over-40s Cricket World Cup brought together 15 national teams in Guyana, providing experienced cricketers with an international platform to showcase their talent. Pakistan emerged as the tournament champion after an impressive campaign, with contributions from both its batting and bowling departments.