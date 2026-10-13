Relief for Commuters as Punjab extends Vehicle Fitness Deadline until December 31

LAHORE – Punjab motorists get sigh of relief as authorities push back deadline for vehicle fitness certificates, expand inspection plans and maintain round-the-clock emissions testing amid influx of motorists in the city which caused frustration due to long queues.

The provincial authorities pushed deadline to December 31, 2026 to ease pressure on motorists and reduce overcrowding at inspection centres. Punjab Provincial Transport Authority (PPTA) announced the latest extension after previously moving the deadline from October 15 to November 15. The new decision gives vehicle owners additional time to complete the required inspections and emissions tests.

The repeated extensions offer relief to motorists who have yet to fulfil the certification requirements, while the authorities plan to expand testing facilities across the province to manage the expected rush.

Alongside the deadline extension, PPTA announced plans to increase number of vehicle inspection centres to reduce long queues and make the certification process more accessible.

Punjab currently has 20 Punjab Vehicle Inspection and Certification System (PVICS) centres operating in Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Rahim Yar Khan and Sadiqabad. The authority also kept emissions testing points operational around the clock, allowing vehicle owners to access testing services beyond regular working hours.

The expansion plan is intended to improve capacity and help motorists complete the required formalities before the revised deadline expires.

New Fitness Certificate Exemptions

PPTA revised the fitness certification requirements for newly manufactured motor cars, introducing different exemption periods according to engine capacity. Under the revised criteria, cars with engines of up to 1,000cc will require a fitness certificate after five years from their manufacturing date.

Vehicles with engine capacities between 1,001cc and 2,000cc will become subject to certification after 6 years, while cars exceeding 2,000cc will require a fitness certificate after seven years.

The revised rules establish separate timelines for different engine categories, meaning the certification deadline for a car will depend on its engine size and manufacturing date.

Vehicle Fitness Test Fees in Punjab

Vehicle category Test fee Motorcycles Rs100 Rickshaws Rs300 Cars and LTVs up to 1,000cc Rs500 Vehicles from 1,000cc to 1,500cc Rs800 Vehicles from 1,500cc to 2,500cc Rs1,000 Vehicles from 2,500cc to 4,500cc Rs1,500 Vehicles with engines of 4,500cc or above Rs2,000

The lowest listed fee is Rs100 for motorcycles, while emissions testing for vehicles with engines of 4,500cc or above costs Rs2,000.

With the deadline now extended to December 31, 2026, vehicle owners have additional time to arrange their inspections and obtain the required certification.

The authorities’ plans to establish more inspection centres, alongside round-the-clock emissions testing, are aimed at reducing congestion and making compliance easier for motorists across Punjab.