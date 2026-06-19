US Dollar, Pound, Riyal and other Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 19 June 2026

Pakistani rupee witnessed slight changes in latest interbank and open market exchange update, with major global currencies maintaining firm positions against the local currency.
On June 19, US Dollar recorded no change as it hovered at Rs278.35 for buying and Rs279.45 for selling, continuing its strong footing in the market. Euro stood at Rs323.43 buying and Rs329.45 selling, while UK Pound remained one of highest-valued currencies at Rs374.22 buying and Rs378.25 selling.
UAE Dirham traded at Rs75.9 (buying) and Rs76.7 (selling), while the Saudi Riyal was recorded at Rs74.25 and Rs75 respectively. The Omani Riyal stood significantly higher at Rs723.42 buying and Rs733.82 selling, followed by the Qatari Riyal at Rs75.19 and Rs76.85.
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar DD
|278.35
|279.45
|US Dollar TT
|278.35
|279.45
|Australian Dollar
|195.12
|199.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|737.16
|747.65
|Canadian Dollar
|197.97
|203.25
|China Yuan
|38.05
|38.80
|Danish Krone
|43.39
|43.79
|Euro
|323.80
|328.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|35.10
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|2.75
|3.05
|Japanese Yen
|1.73
|1.83
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|886.34
|896.85
|Malaysian Ringgit
|67.05
|67.90
|New Zealand Dollar
|160.15
|164.88
|Norwegian Krone
|27.88
|28.18
|Omani Riyal
|722.95
|733.32
|Qatari Riyal
|75.19
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|74.25
|75
|Singapore Dollar
|214.65
|219.64
|Swedish Krona
|30.27
|30.57
|Swiss Franc
|346.94
|351.95
|Thai Baht
|8.50
|8.75
|U.A.E. Dirham
|75.9
|76.7
|UK Pound Sterling
|375.18
|378.95
Australian Dollar was traded at Rs195.12 (buying) and Rs199.75 (selling), Canadian Dollar at Rs197.97 and Rs203.25, and the Singapore Dollar at Rs214.65 and Rs219.64. The Swiss Franc stood at Rs346.94 buying and Rs351.95 selling, while the New Zealand Dollar was recorded at Rs160.15 and Rs164.88.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.65
|279.9
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|365.2
|369
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.60
|76.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.80
|74.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.5
|189.13
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.6
|740.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72