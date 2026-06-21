Anti-Muslim Attack near Edinburgh’s Sighthill Mosque leaves 5 injured; probe underway

EDINBURGH – Worshippers and residents near Edinburgh’s Sighthill Mosque were confronted with scenes of violence on Friday night in string of attacks.

At least five people were injured, while a suspect was arrested, and counter-terrorism police were called in to assist the investigation amid allegations that Muslims were deliberately targeted. The incidents sparked fear among Scotland’s Muslim community with renewed debate over religiously motivated hate crime.

The attacks, which reportedly began near mosque in the city’s Sighthill area, left victims aged between 22 and 39 injured. Three people required hospital treatment, although authorities said none of the injuries were life-threatening.

The horrific images from Edinburgh are an extreme example of rising prejudice and hatred directed towards Muslims. We have to confront this as a nation. This where such hatred leads and it is not British. My thoughts are with those affected and the emergency services. https://t.co/TodAotmU4X — Wes Streeting (@wesstreeting) June 21, 2026

Two individuals were attacked near mosque before three more people were targeted in separate incidents elsewhere in the Scottish capital. Videos circulating on social media appeared to show a man carrying a large weapon through city streets, while some Muslim organisations alleged that anti-Muslim slogans were shouted during the attacks.

Police Scotland confirmed arrest of 36-year-old white Scottish man in connection with the incidents. Detectives are continuing to question the suspect as inquiries remain ongoing.

Authorities said multiple emergency calls were received throughout the night reporting violence, threats, robbery and vandalism at various locations across Edinburgh. Given the nature of the incidents, Police Scotland has brought in counter-terrorism officers to assist with the investigation.

Scottish Association of Mosques and anti-Islamophobia organisation MEND said several of the victims were Muslims and urged authorities to examine the incidents as potential acts of Islamophobic and far-right extremist violence.

Scotland’s First Minister, John Swinney, condemned attacks and said there is no place in the country for violence, racism or religious hatred. Assistant Chief Constable Catriona Paton described the incidents as “extremely distressing and shocking” and stressed that racism and religiously motivated hatred would not be tolerated.