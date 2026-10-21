Pakistan partially Reopens Iran Border, but LPG Imports remain Blocked

ISLAMABAD – A day after key meetings in Tehran, Pakistan on Wenesday partially reopened its border with Iran after days of trade disruption, but the continued suspension of imports has raised fears of a worsening LPG shortage.

Traders however, claim that around 1,500 gas-carrying vehicles remain stranded on the Iranian side. The situation sparked concerns over rising LPG prices in major Pakistani cities, including Lahore and Karachi.The reopening comes amid diplomatic engagements between Islamabad and Tehran, including Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir’s recent visit to Iran, as traders press Pakistani authorities to restore the movement of essential imports.

Despite the partial relief, uncertainty continues to surround the border situation, with Pakistani traders reporting restrictions on imports while Iranian officials insist that bilateral trade exchanges remain operational.

Pakistani authorities have temporarily permitted export shipments through border crossings in Balochistan, days after commercial traffic was suspended on Saturday. Kech and Chagai officials confirmed that exports had resumed while imports from Iran remained suspended.

However, the government has yet to issue any formal notification confirming the reopening or outlining when normal commercial activity will resume.

The initial border closure left hundreds of cargo vehicles stranded on both sides, disrupting the movement of goods and creating serious difficulties for traders dependent on cross-border commerce.

The most alarming consequence of the continuing restrictions is the reported disruption of LPG supplies to Pakistan. A big part of Pakistan’s LPG consumption depended on supplies from Iran, warning that prolonged restrictions could trigger a serious energy supply crisis.

The trade disruption has taken on greater significance following Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir’s diplomatic engagements in Tehran. Iran’s semi-official Fars News Agency reported that the border crossings remained closed until at least 9pm on Tuesday, despite what the agency described as an announcement by the Pakistani army chief regarding their reopening.

Fars further claimed that Pakistani customs authorities had not reopened the crossings despite discussions between the two countries.

Iranian report raised questions about the implementation of reopening arrangements, particularly as traders subsequently confirmed that only exports had been allowed to resume. No formal Pakistani government notification clarifying the status of imports had been issued at the time of the traders’ statements.