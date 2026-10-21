Punjab University 2-Year BA, MA Exams may resume after HEC Ban

LAHORE – University of the Punjab moves towards restoring private Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Master of Arts (MA) examinations, offering fresh hope to working students and those living in remote areas.

PU formally approached Speaker of the Punjab Assembly and the Higher Education Commission (HEC), seeking approval to revive the private examination system that once enabled countless students to earn university degrees without attending regular classes.

According to university’s registrar, Punjab University Syndicate passed resolution in favour of restoring private BA and MA examinations, amid educational challenges created by the termination of these private programmes.

The university argued that the closure of private BA and MA programmes effectively shut doors of higher education on a large segment of society, particularly students who cannot afford the time or financial burden of attending universities regularly.

For years, private examinations provided an important educational lifeline to students from rural and underdeveloped areas, allowing them to pursue university degrees despite limited access to higher education institutions. The system was important for working professionals, daily-wage earners and individuals supporting their families, who could continue their studies while managing employment and financial responsibilities.

PU Syndicate stressed that restoring private examinations would help remove barriers preventing thousands of deserving students from pursuing higher education.

Members urged the Punjab Assembly to allow the university to resume private BA and MA examinations, emphasising the importance of making university education accessible to people from different socioeconomic backgrounds.

The development comes two years after HEC imposed restrictions on private BA and MA degree programmes, ending longstanding educational route for students who could not enrol in regular university programmes. Punjab University’s latest initiative has renewed hopes that this pathway could be restored, potentially benefiting students who had abandoned their academic ambitions due to financial, professional or geographical constraints.

However, the private BA and MA examinations have not yet been officially restored, and their revival will depend on approval from the relevant authorities.