Saboor Aly oozes glam in New Bold Photoshoot

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani actress Saboor Aly turned up the glamour with sizzling new photoshoot, sending social media into a frenzy as her daring vintage Hollywood-inspired shoot grabs attention online.

The 31-year-old has once again stepped into the fashion spotlight, trading conventional elegance for a striking, high-fashion appearance that has sparked both admiration and criticism. Dressed in a strapless black corset gown, Saboor made a bold fashion statement with a sweetheart neckline and an eye-catching bubble-shaped waistline.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saboor Ali Ansari (@sabooraly)

Adding to the glamorous transformation, the actress sported a chic, wet-look bob with tousled waves, creating a vintage-meets-modern aesthetic. Her smoky eyes, sculpted brows, bronzed cheeks and glossy nude lips brought an extra dose of sophistication to the look.

Parizaad star kept her accessories minimal but elegant, choosing pearl drop earrings, delicate rings, a bracelet and pointed black heels to complete her all-black ensemble.

The bold fashion experiment has reportedly divided social media users. While her glamorous transformation has attracted attention, some users criticised the revealing outfit, turning the photoshoot into a subject of online debate.

Saboor Aly is among Pakistan’s recognised television actresses, having built a successful career through performances in popular dramas including Fitrat, Gul-o-Gulzar, Mushkil and Parizaad. Beyond TV, she continues to make headlines through fashion appearances, photoshoots and her social media presence.

The actress married fellow television star Ali Ansari in January 2022, and the couple have one daughter named Serena Ali, born in 2025.